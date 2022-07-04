The United Nations (UN) efforts to resolve the Cyprus conflict over 50 years have not only failed to create a settlement, but the global body’s involvement has exacerbated the problem by perpetuating the status quo.

“The UN is a disappointment,” the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said in an exclusive interview with TRT World. “Quite to the contrary, the UN is the problem itself.”

Ertugruloglu pointed out how the Greek Cypriot state, calling itself the Republic of Cyprus, has been recognised in the UN Security Council (UNSC) as the status quo and is sustained due to UN resolutions that do not allow for an equal standing of the two parties.

“They [the UN] are the ones who maintain the status quo. It is us [TRNC] who are constantly trying to change the status quo [based on] reality, not the myth of Cyprus,” Ertugruloglu said.

Despite Turkish Cypriots and their leadership being willing to compromise to reach a settlement in Cyprus, promises from the UN and the EU that long-imposed economic and political sanctions would be lifted, have still remained in place.

Additionally, France has increasingly thrown their weight behind the Greek Cypriot administration.

Last month, the Parliamentary Committee on Defense approved the release of $56 million to be paid in advance to French aerospace giant Airbus, as part of a $146 million deal for 12 helicopters.

The French sale of attack helicopters indicates “that there is no way we can trust our future to the UN,” Ertugruloglu said, adding that it only strengthens the TRNC’s relationship with Türkiye on matters of security.

In February 2020, Paris signed a $262 million arms deal with the Greek Cypriot Administration to help upgrade its air defences with short-range Mistral missiles and Exocet anti-ship missiles.

Ertugruloglu noted that such actions by a permanent UNSC member reinforce the view that the UN cannot be expected to fulfill its role as a neutral arbiter of the conflict.

“What they [France] are doing signifies to us that the UN, led by the Security Council members, is not an impartial institution capable of dealing with the Cyprus problem the way it should be dealt,” he told TRT World.

The oldest item continuously on the Secretary-General’s peacemaking agenda, the intractable Cyprus issue has been before the UN Security Council for five decades.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots tried to live in a bi-zonal and bi-communal state called the Republic of Cyprus created by an international agreement in 1960. But Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots complained that Greek Cypriots used the state power of the Republic of Cyprus against the island's Turkish community.