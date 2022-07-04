Eighteen people have been killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan's autonomous province of Karakalpakstan.

Authorities announced the deaths on Monday, following protests that broke out last week over plans to curtail the province's autonomy.

Security forces detained 516 people while dispersing the protesters last Friday but have now released many of them, the national guard press office told a briefing.

On Saturday, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dropped plans to amend articles of the constitution concerning Karakalpakstan's autonomy and its right to secede. He also declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province.

On Sunday, Mirziyoyev made his second visit to Karakalpakstan in two days. He accused protest organisers of "hiding behind false slogans" and trying to "seize the buildings of local government bodies".

Uzbekistan's parliament has voted to extend a period of public discussion on the draft constitutional law for another 10 days until July 15, lawmaker Bobur Bekmurodov wrote on Twitter on Monday.