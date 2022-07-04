Sweden and Finland have to comply with a recent memorandum signed with Türkiye to be part of NATO, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"If they do not comply, we will not accept them into NATO," Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a live interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday.

He stressed the importance of the deal, saying: “For the first time, the YPG/PYD were added to a NATO document.”

When asked about how binding the memorandum is, Cavusoglu said: “First of all, they are committed to full cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against the PKK and its extensions."

“There is also a commitment to lift the defence industry embargo and restrictions, and to increase cooperation.”

He also pointed out the two Nordic countries’ commitment to fight terrorism and update their defence industry legislation.

“If these countries do not keep their word, we will take our steps accordingly,” he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD is its Syrian offshoot.

Security deal