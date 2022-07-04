The Somali government has granted operating licenses to Türkiye's participation bank Ziraat Katilim as the first Turkish international bank to operate in the Horn of Africa country.

After a meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, directors of Somalia's Central Bank said in a statement that it has granted two international banks to operate in Somalia.

"License applications from two international banks, Türkiye's Ziraat Katilim and Egypt's Banque Misr, have been approved", said the Central Bank of Somalia in a statement.

The application of the two banks underwent months of intensive process and both banks can now establish and operate branches in Somalia, according to the statement.

"We are happy that the board has approved the licensing application of Ziraat Katilim Bank and Banque Misr," said Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the governor of the Central Bank of Somalia.

READ MORE: Somalia leader urges world to 'save our people' from looming famine