BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Ziraat Katilim Bank to open first branch in Somalia
The announcement from Somalia's Central Bank came as the country's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
Türkiye's Ziraat Katilim Bank to open first branch in Somalia
Somalia and Türkiye are enjoying special relations, with Turkish companies now investing in the country. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
July 4, 2022

The Somali government has granted operating licenses to Türkiye's participation bank Ziraat Katilim as the first Turkish international bank to operate in the Horn of Africa country.

After a meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, directors of Somalia's Central Bank said in a statement that it has granted two international banks to operate in Somalia.

"License applications from two international banks, Türkiye's Ziraat Katilim and Egypt's Banque Misr, have been approved", said the Central Bank of Somalia in a statement.

The application of the two banks underwent months of intensive process and both banks can now establish and operate branches in Somalia, according to the statement.

"We are happy that the board has approved the licensing application of Ziraat Katilim Bank and Banque Misr," said Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the governor of the Central Bank of Somalia.

READ MORE: Somalia leader urges world to 'save our people' from looming famine

RECOMMENDED

Enhancing opportunities of investment

"Ziraat Katilim Bank is a solid bank that will add value to the development of Somalia's financial sector and contribute to the growth of Somalia's economy", said Abdullahi.

According to Somalia, the two banks that will operate in the country are a testament to the success of the reform to the country's financial sector, further enhancing opportunities of investment.

Somalia and Türkiye are enjoying special relations while Turkish companies are now investing in the Horn of Africa country.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to travel to Türkiye on Monday to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ MORE: Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil