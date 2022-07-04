Several hundred protesters have marched in Akron, Ohio after the release of a body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting a Black man with several dozen rounds of bullets.

As anger rose over the latest police killing of a Black man in the United States, and authorities appealed for calm, a crowd marched to City Hall on Sunday carrying banners with slogans such as "Justice for Jayland."

The slogan refers to Jayland Walker, 25, who was killed on Monday after officers tried to stop his car over a traffic violation, police said.

Sunday marked the fourth straight day of protests.

After the first rally, a crowd of people remained in the street protesting as evening fell but it was in a less organised fashion. There were no reports of violence.

But fearing unrest, authorities in the city of 190,000 people moved snowplows and other heavy equipment near the police department to serve as a barrier.

READ MORE:Protests in US city after police share video of Black man's death

Shooting details

After initially providing few details of the shooting, Akron authorities released two videos on Sunday: one that was a compilation of body-camera footage, body-cam still frames and voiceover, and another of the complete body-cam footage of the entire chase and shooting.

The voiceover explained that Walker did not stop and drove off. Police engaged in a car chase and said a shot had been fired from Walker's vehicle.

After being chased for several minutes, Walker got out of his car while it was still moving and fled on foot. Officers tried to subdue him with their tasers, but he kept running.

Several officers finally chased Walker to a parking lot. The body-cam footage is too blurry to see clearly what happens, but an initial police statement released after the shooting says he behaved in a way that caused officers to believe he posed a "deadly threat."

Independent probe announced

All of the officers at the scene opened fire on Walker, shooting multiple times in rapid succession.