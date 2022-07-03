Fireworks buffs in some US cities are in for a dud of a July 4 holiday as supply chain disruptions deny them the traditional pyrotechnic shows lighting up the summer sky, industry representatives have said.

Displays have been cancelled in cities across the United States, including Phoenix, Arizona; Sacramento, California; Minneapolis, Minnesota and College Park, Maryland.

Steve Houser, President of the National Fireworks Association, said on CNN: "I think a lot of the really big shows, the companies are obviously working very hard to keep those open because they draw such a level of attention. You know, things like Washington, Chicago, New York."

"A lot of the mid-market sizes... they're the ones that are suffering, I think, the most."

Among other things, he said, prices have surged.

Shipping used to cost $9,800 per container, but has spiked to $36,000, Houser said.

Supply chain impacted by Covid

Supply chain snarls throughout the pandemic have been exacerbated by strict Covid-19 lockdowns abroad and Russia's assault on Ukraine, limiting product supply and driving up costs for what is available.