West African leaders have lifted sanctions on Mali's military regime, accepting a March 2024 return to civilian rule and agreed to allow Burkina Faso two years for its transition back to democracy.

Heads of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in Ghana's capital Accra on Sunday to assess efforts to secure guarantees for restoring civilian rule in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

"After discussion, the heads of state took a firm first decision to lift the economic and financial sanctions," ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou told reporters about the decision on Mali.

Brou said ECOWAS would continue to monitor the situation and also maintain an ECOWAS suspension of Mali for now.

The decision also demands no military junta member run as a candidate in Mali's future presidential election, according to one ECOWAS delegate.

Mali underwent coups in August 2020 and May 2021, followed by Guinea in September 2021 and Burkina Faso this January.

Fearing contagion in a region known for military takeovers, ECOWAS imposed tough trade and economic sanctions against Mali, but lesser punishments against Guinea and Burkina.

READ MORE:Military leader signs election law to design Mali's political arena

Burkina Faso, Guinea also discussed

Burkina Faso –– another Sahel country caught up in militants turmoil –– and Guinea have so far only been suspended from the bodies of the 15-nation bloc.

Burkina's junta proposed a constitutional referendum in December 2024 and legislative and presidential elections in February 2025.

Brou said that after a lengthy discussion with the coup leaders in Burkina Faso, a new proposal for a 24-month transition was more acceptable, after the heads of state rejected a proposed 36-month transition.

Economic and financial sanctions on Burkina Faso were also lifted, he said.

Visiting Ouagadougou for the second time in a month on Saturday, ECOWAS mediator Mahamadou Issoufou had praised junta leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and his government for their "openness to dialogue".