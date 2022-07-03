An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps has killed at least five people and injured eight others.

"Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," an emergency services spokesperson Michela Canova said on Sunday, adding that the eight injured "remained a provisional count".

Some local media reports put the death toll at six.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente, she said.

Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.

Helicopters were scrambled to take part in the rescue operation and to monitor the situation from the air.

"An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several roped parties, some of whom were swept away," Canova said.

"The total number of climbers involved is not yet known," she added.