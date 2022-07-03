WORLD
3 MIN READ
There are 'fatalities' in Karakalpakstan region: Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan has decreed a month-long state of emergency in the region where a large protest erupted over proposed changes to the constitution that would have weakened the region's autonomous status.
There are 'fatalities' in Karakalpakstan region: Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
President Mirziyoyev says that several groups attempted to seize the buildings of the Nukus City Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of the National Guard in order to obtain weapons.
By Meryem Demirhan
July 3, 2022

Uzbekistan's president has announced fatalities among civilians and law enforcement personnel during protests in the country's autonomous Karakalpakstan region, which has seen massive unrest over a planned constitutional reform.

"Unfortunately, there are fatalities among civilians and law enforcement officers," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Sunday during a speech in Karakalpakstan that was relayed by his press service on Telegram. 

He did not give any specific number or detail the cause of death.

"A group of people, hiding behind false slogans, won the trust of citizens, misled them, disobeyed the lawful demands of the authorities, caused chaos, and tried to seize the buildings of local government bodies," Mirziyoyev told local lawmakers.

He claimed that several groups attempted to seize the buildings of the Nukus City Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of the National Guard in order to obtain weapons.

"Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, these men attacked law enforcement officers, severely beating them and inflicting severe injuries," Mirziyoyev added.

State of emergency

RECOMMENDED

Uzbekistan on Saturday decreed a month-long state of emergency in the impoverished western region where a large protest erupted on Friday over proposed changes to the constitution that would have weakened the region's status.

Mirziyoyev has since pledged to withdraw the amendments affecting the region from a draft constitution, which is expected to go to referendum in the coming months.

On Sunday, Mirziyoyev made a second visit to the region in two days.

Karakalpakstan has seen significant internet outages since the draft amendments were published last week, stripping the region of its nominal "sovereign" status and its right to secede from Uzbekistan via popular referendum.

The area takes its name from the Turkic Karakalpak people.

They are well represented in cities such as Nukus, where the protest took place, but now constitute a minority in the western region of two million people.

READ MORE:Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil