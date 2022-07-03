China’s top diplomat has arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the government has said is a recognition of its legitimacy, while opponents protest as a violation of peace efforts.

Following his arrival on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The countries belong to the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group and will meet in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions due to an increasing number of hydroelectric projects that are altering water flow and raising concerns of ecological damage.

China has built 10 dams along the upper stretch of the Mekong, the part it calls the Langcang.

Military government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw on Friday that the attendance of the foreign ministers at the meeting was a recognition of Myanmar's sovereignty and its government.

He said the ministers will sign memorandums of understanding and contracts, but did not elaborate.

It's unclear whether Wang would meet Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government.

