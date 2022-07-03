Thousands of Australians have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Sydney as torrential rain has battered the country's largest city and floodwaters have inundated its outskirts.

Roads across the city were cut off on Sunday and authorities said at least 18 evacuation orders were in place in western Sydney, an area that was inundated with severe flooding in March.

"This is a life-threatening emergency situation," Stephanie Cooke, emergency services minister for the state of New South Wales, told reporters.

Cooke asked those living along a 500-kilometre (310-mile) stretch of Australia's east coast, both north and south of Sydney, to consider cancelling their school holiday travel plans because of the weather.

With more wild weather expected in the coming days, Cooke described the floods as a "rapidly evolving situation" and warned that people should be "prepared to evacuate at short notice".

Sydney dam begins to spill