The head of Tunisia's constitution committee blasted a proposed constitution published by President Kais Saied, local media reported, reinforcing opposition fears that Saied was seeking to impose a unilateral charter.

Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor was named by Saied to draft a "new constitution for a new republic", said Saied's version was dangerous and did not resemble the first draft proposed by the constitution committee, the Assabeh newspaper said on Sunday.

Belaid said the draft constitution published by the president contains chapters that could pave the way for "a disgraceful dictatorial regime".

The president has not commented on the constitution since he published the text on Thursday in Tunisia's official gazette. The constitution, which would give Saied near-absolute powers, will be put to a referendum this month.

His proposal would dilute the roles of the parliament and judiciary, prompting accusations he is undoing democratic gains that Tunisians won in a 2011 revolution.

READ MORE:Tunisian union fears proposed constitution could threaten democracy