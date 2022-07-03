Seventy-seven people held hostage in a church in southwestern Nigeria have been rescued, according to media reports on Saturday.

A priest took the hostages on the ground floor of a church in the Valentino district of Ondo State.

As residents of the neighborhood gave notice, the hostages, including 23 children, were rescued.

Public Relations Officer for Ondo Police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the priest was detained and an investigation was launched into the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed kids who were reportedly sent to the police station by security operatives in a patrol car.