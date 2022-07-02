Libyan protesters say they will keep demonstrating until all the ruling elite quit power after rallies in most main cities culminated in a crowd storming the parliament building and torching parts of it.

Protesters held their biggest rally in Tripoli in years, chanting slogans against Libya's feuding political elite, and demonstrators blocked off roads in Benghazi and Misrata and set fire to government buildings in Sebha and Qarabuli.

"We affirm our determination to continue the path of peaceful demonstration until the last breath to achieve our goals," the Beltrees youth movement, which is mostly focused on online activism over living conditions and was behind calls for protests in 2020, said via social media.

It said it would occupy city streets and squares until all the ruling political bodies "announce their resignation in public".

The fact that protests are happening across the country shows the growing frustration of Libyans on both sides of the main political dividing line between eastern and western factions that were at war for years.

Political deadlock