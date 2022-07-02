WORLD
Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan
The measure was being taken to "ensure the safety of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms (and) restore law and order" in the territory, presidency said in a statement.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends a news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 15, 2019. / Reuters
July 2, 2022

Uzbekistan has announced a month-long state of emergency in the protest-hit autonomous region of Karakalpakstan.

Saturday's decree was signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after demonstrations concerning the government's proposed constitutional amendments over the region’s autonomous status.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press secretary Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram that the state of emergency in the Republic of Karakalpakstan would run from just after midnight on Sunday to August 2.

The measure was being taken to "ensure the safety of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms (and) restore law and order" in the territory, the statement added.

The decree limits entry and exit from the province and all public events are prohibited. It also introduces temporary restrictions for the protection of public order such as restricting entry of vehicles and searches on individuals, etc.

Mirziyoyev visited the region’s capital of Nukus, where protesters tried to storm government buildings and announced that changes relating to Karakalpakstan will remain unchanged.

“It is necessary to leave the draft norms of the legal status of the Republic of Karakalpakstan unchanged,” he said, adding that “we will definitely build a new Uzbekistan and a new Karakalpakstan together."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
