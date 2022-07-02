TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan
First Lady Emine Erdogan attends an event on climate change and sustainability in Istanbul, saying peace and welfare of humanity are linked with conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.
Türkiye's resolve to fight climate crisis strengthened after ratifying Paris agreement, the first lady says. / AA
By Sandip BARDHAN
July 2, 2022

Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis and the resolve was further strengthened after ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement last year, the country's first lady has said.

Emine Erdogan made the remarks on Saturday while attending the programme, Sustainable Development-Oriented Circular Economy and Zero Waste Blue, at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul.

She said climate crisis and sustainability are multidimensional issues, and that peace and welfare of humanity are linked with conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.

"With sustainable environmental goals, it is possible to change tomorrow by protecting our world today," she said.

To this end, the Zero Waste Project has been effective, Erdogan said. She initiated the project in 2017 to contain waste in the country under sustainable development principles.

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change last October.

Signed on December 12, 2015, the agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE:AA
