Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis and the resolve was further strengthened after ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement last year, the country's first lady has said.

Emine Erdogan made the remarks on Saturday while attending the programme, Sustainable Development-Oriented Circular Economy and Zero Waste Blue, at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul.

She said climate crisis and sustainability are multidimensional issues, and that peace and welfare of humanity are linked with conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.

"With sustainable environmental goals, it is possible to change tomorrow by protecting our world today," she said.