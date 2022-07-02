The Palestinian Authority has handed the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US forensic experts, its attorney general has said.

The Palestinian Authority was assured that no modifications would be made to the bullet and that it would be returned as soon as the assessment was complete, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.

"We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination," Akram al Khatib, General Prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, said.

On May 11, Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead. Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.

Israel has denied the accusation and says it is continuing its own investigation.