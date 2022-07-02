The Israeli army says it has intercepted three drones launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean.

"Three hostile drones approaching the airspace in Israel's economic waters have been intercepted," the army said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the drones were headed towards the Karish gas field, which is partly claimed by Lebanon.

The drones were not armed and did not pose a risk, Israeli military sources said. One drone was intercepted by a fighter jet and the other two by a warship, the sources said.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah movement confirmed the development.

"On Saturday afternoon, three unarmed drones were launched towards the disputed Karish field for reconnaissance missions," the Shia group said in a statement.

"The mission was accomplished," it added, without mentioning any Israeli interception.

