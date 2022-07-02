WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to Paris
There was no immediate comment by Indian authorities after Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport.
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to Paris
Mattoo was among the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Feature Photography category for the coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India as part of a Reuters team.
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 2, 2022

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist alleges that Indian immigration authorities have stopped her from flying to Paris without giving any reason.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and a photography exhibition as one of the 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020.

"Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport,” she said.

She said she was not given any reason but was told by immigration officials that she would not be able to travel internationally.

READ MORE:UN rapporteurs slam 'misogynist' attacks on Indian Muslim journalist

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment by Indian authorities.

Mattoo was among the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Feature Photography category for the coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India as part of a Reuters team.

She has been working as a freelance photojournalist since 2018 depicting life in India-administered Kashmir.

Journalists have long braved threats in the restive region as the government seeks to control the press more effectively to censure independent reporting. Their situation has grown worse since India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.

READ MORE: India arrests Modi critic who runs popular fact-checking website

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil