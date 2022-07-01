WORLD
3 MIN READ
Only solution for Libya is elections — Dbeibah
UN-backed government leader Dbeibah added that he agrees all the government institutions should leave and supports protesters in the country.
Only solution for Libya is elections — Dbeibah
Protesters have stormed the parliament to protest deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock. / AA
By Bilge Nesibe Kotan, Ali Topchi
July 1, 2022

The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al Dbeibah has said he supports protesters in the country, agrees that all institutions should leave including the government, and there is no way to do that except through "election."

Dbeibah's late Friday comments came after protesters stormed the parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk and staged the biggest demonstration for years in the capital Tripoli, in the west.

"The parties obstructing the elections are known to the Libyan people and are the same ones that blocked budgets and closed oil, which contributed to the exacerbation of the cost of living crisis," Dbeibah said on his Twitter account.

Demonstrators have stormed the parliament to protest deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock.

Several TV channels said that protesters managed to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism on Friday.

Media outlets showed images of thick columns of black smoke coming from its perimeter as angry young protesters burned tyres.

Security forces protecting the parliament withdrew from the site, the eyewitnesses added.

READ MORE: UN to look for alternatives to push talks stalled between Libyan rivals

RECOMMENDED

Libya's turmoil

Libya, an oil-rich country, has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya — to which warlord Khalifa Haftar is affiliated — and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which has UN recognition.

Libyan legislative leaders quit talks in Geneva on a constitution and elections without reaching a deal on Thursday, pausing diplomacy to resolve a standoff that has imperiled a two-year peace process.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, originally set for December last year, were meant to cap a UN-led peace process following the end of the last major round of violence in 2020.

But the vote never took place due to several contentious candidacies and deep disagreements, over the polls' legal basis, between rival power centres in the east and west of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan