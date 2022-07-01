The European Region remains the centre of the expanding monkeypox outbreak, with the World Health Organisation saying that efforts are needed to prevent the disease.

New cases have tripled since June 15 to over 4,500 laboratory-confirmed infections across the WHO Europe Region, which extends from Greenland in the northwest to the Russian Far East.

"Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said on Friday.

From Jan 1 to June 22, altogether 3,413 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries and territories in five WHO Regions.

In the meantime, WHO continues to assess the risk of monkeypox in the European Region as "high", given the continued threat to public health and the rapid expansion of the disease.

WHO said continued challenges hamper the response, with additional cases reported among women and children.

The WHO European Region represents almost 90% of all laboratory-confirmed and globally reported cases since mid-May.

