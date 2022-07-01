WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has filed an appeal against his extradition to the United States, as supporters denounce the British government.

The appeal was filed on Friday at the High Court, the latest twist in a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified US documents. No further details about the appeal were immediately available.

Assange, who turns 51 on Sunday, has been held in a high-security prison since 2019.

On Friday, his wife Stella was among dozens of people who demonstrated outside Britain's interior ministry to demand his release.

Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition last month, but court officials confirmed to AFP news that an application to appeal had been received on Friday.

'We're going to fight this'