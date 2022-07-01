WORLD
Julian Assange lodges appeal in UK court against extradition to US
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's supporters staged protests before his 51st birthday this weekend, with his wife Stella Assange among people who gathered outside the Home Office to call for his release.
Journalism organisations and human rights groups have called on Britain not to extradite Julian Assange. / AFP Archive
By Elis Gjevori
July 1, 2022

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has filed an appeal against his extradition to the United States, as supporters denounce the British government.

The appeal was filed on Friday at the High Court, the latest twist in a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified US documents. No further details about the appeal were immediately available.

Assange, who turns 51 on Sunday, has been held in a high-security prison since 2019.

On Friday, his wife Stella was among dozens of people who demonstrated outside Britain's interior ministry to demand his release.

Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition last month, but court officials confirmed to AFP news that an application to appeal had been received on Friday.

'We're going to fight this'

"We're not at the end of the road here," Stella Assange, who married the Australian publisher earlier this year, told reporters when Patel announced her decision.

"We're going to fight this. We're going to use every appeal avenue."

Assange is wanted to face trial for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010, related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He could face decades in jail if found guilty, but supporters portray him as a martyr to press freedom after he was taken into UK custody following a years-long stay in Ecuador's embassy.

"He's been in prison for telling the truth," supporter Gloria Wildman, 79, told AFP at Friday's protest. "If Julian Assange is not free, neither are we, none of us is free," she said.

SOURCE:AFP
