WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK government faces another scandal as deputy whip quits
Chris Pincher’s resignation added to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s woes, who has been facing calls for expulsion from the Conservative Party.
UK government faces another scandal as deputy whip quits
Pincher said he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 1, 2022

Britain's government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post following a drunken incident this week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing calls to expel him from the Conservative Party.

Chris Pincher, whose role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament, submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday.

“I drank far too much" on Wednesday night, Pincher said in his letter. “I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.”

But he said he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament.

Pincher’s resignation as deputy chief whip added to Johnson’s woes, which have included other scandals like “ partygate ” and a Conservative lawmaker resigning over watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

Johnson, who also recently survived a no-confidence vote, had just returned from the Group of Seven and NATO summits and was looking to put those embarrassments and two recent by-election defeats behind him.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson faces crunch Conservative Party confidence vote

'Mired in scandal'

RECOMMENDED

British tabloid The Sun reported that Pincher groped two men Wednesday night at a private members club in London for the Conservative Party. It was the second time that Pincher quit a government whip job. 

In November 2017, he resigned as a junior whip after a complaint that he made an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.

But Pincher was eventually brought back into a government position by Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018 as deputy chief whip. When Johnson took over in July 2019, Pincher was moved to the Foreign Office as a junior minister before returning to the government whips office again.

Britain's opposition Labour Party said that Johnson's government had questions to answer about why Pincher was put into the position in the first place.

“This latest episode shows how far standards in public life have been degraded on Boris Johnson’s watch,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said. 

"The Conservative Party is so mired in sleaze and scandal that it is totally unable to tackle the challenges facing the British people.”

READ MORE: UK Tory party chairman resigns after twin by-election losses

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan