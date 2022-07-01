As a result of Türkiye's efforts in Madrid, PKK offshoot PYD/YPG as well as FETO have been written off as terror groups in NATO's records for the first time, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking to reporters while returning from the NATO summit on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the decisions taken at Madrid will bear fruit in time.

“Promises that were made are, of course, important but the main point is the implementation," he said on the landmark memorandum signed between Finland, Sweden and Türkiye.

With the signing of the memorandum, Türkiye lifted an objection to the Nordic countries' NATO bid. In return, Finland and Sweden will address Türkiye's terrorism concerns.

However, Erdogan said Türkiye will be cautious as "a country that has repeatedly been stabbed in the back in its fight against terrorism."

"We will closely monitor whether the promises made to our country are fulfilled in the coming days," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Sweden to extradite terrorists, memorandum a diplomatic victory