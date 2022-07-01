Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who rallied for a second day in a row in the capital against last year's military coup, witnesses said.

On Friday, demonstrators massed again near the presidential palace in Khartoum a day after at least nine people were killed during mass rallies against the military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan last October.

"The people want to bring down Burhan," activists chanted while others, carrying photos of people killed in protest-related violence, yelled: "We call for retribution!"

The death toll from protest-related violence has reached 113 since the coup, with the latest fatality reported on Friday after a protester died from wounds sustained at a June 24 protest, according to anti-coup medics.

Sudan's police meanwhile accused protesters of wounding 96 police and 129 military officers, "some critically", on Thursday, as well as damaging vehicles and setting fires.

