Rescuers have found five more bodies as they resumed clearing operations after an overnight halt looking for dozens of missing people after a mudslide triggered by weeks of heavy downpours killed at least 19 people at a railroad construction site in India's northeast.

Soldiers joined more than 200 disaster response workers as police on Friday used earth-clearing equipment like bulldozers to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney, a town near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state.

But the terrain is making it difficult to move heavy equipment, said H. Guite, district magistrate, adding that he has asked for reinforcements.

Intermittent rain continues in the region where 19 bodies have been recovered so far after a hillock caved in and buried the railroad project area, Guite told AP news agency.

Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, head of the army's eastern command, visited the site. He said 13 army soldiers and five civilians have been rescued from the debris of the entirely swept away railroad station, staff residential quarters and other infrastructure that was being built in the area.

The army also has set up a medical post at the site to help those found alive, Kalita said.

Eighteen people with injuries have been hospitalized, said Guite. He put the number of people still unaccounted for at around 50.

A flowing river has been blocked by the debris, creating a dam-like structure in the area, he said. People living nearby have been asked to move to safe areas, media reports said.

