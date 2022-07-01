The reclusive supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has joined religious leaders from around the country in the capital, Kabul, at a meeting with a focus on national unity, the state news agency said.

The Bakhtar News Agency confirmed that the leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending Friday's meeting of more than 3,000 male participants, and it said he would deliver a speech.

As the movement unveiled its interim government in September, after US-led foreign forces withdrew and a US-backed government collapsed, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 of supreme leader, the group's ultimate authority, but he is rarely seen publicly.

The Kabul gathering began on Thursday under tight security.

At one point, sustained gunfire erupted near the venue, which Taliban spokesmen said was the result of security men firing at a "suspicious location", adding that the situation was under control.

The Taliban, who have kept a complete lock on decision-making since taking over the country, touted the gathering in the capital of Kabul as a forum to hear a range of voices on issues facing Afghanistan.

READ MORE: Afghanistan's Taliban hold first major clerical meetup since takeover

World's demand for inclusive government