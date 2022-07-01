The family of Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) murdered independence hero Patrice Lumumba has buried his only known remains, a tooth, in the capital Kinshasa, 61 years after his murder at the hands of Belgian-backed secessionist rebels.

Hundreds gathered on Thursday in a vast square for the occasion, waving flags and looking upon a large photo of Lumumba, with his trademark horn-rimmed glasses and side-swept hair, framed by white flowers.

A banner with the words "Many thanks, National Hero" was suspended over the crowd, which included the president of neighbouring Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Belgium's foreign minister and several African ambassadors.

"Finally the Congolese people can have the honour of offering a burial to their illustrious prime minister," President Felix Tshisekedi said.

"We are ending ... mourning we started 61 years ago."

Lumumba was killed by a firing squad on January 16, 1961, in the southeastern province of Katanga after being ousted as prime minister the previous year, all within months of DRC's independence from Belgium.

Belgium 'morally responsible' for murder

The funeral was held on the 62nd anniversary of the central African country's independence. On that day, Lumumba gave a fiery speech lambasting Belgium's 75-year colonisation of DRC.