Wall Street stocks have fallen, a fitting end to a bruising first half of 2022, finishing solidly lower after US data showed persistently high inflation pinching consumer spending.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 3,785.38 on Thursday, down 0.9 percent for the day and a loss of more than 16 percent for the last six months, the worst first half of a year since 1970.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 percent to 30,775.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 11,028.74.

The market has fallen most of the year, breaking the trend only in late March and for other brief stretches in a fairly steady retreat.

A series of bad inflation readings have prompted the Federal Reserve to undertake increasingly aggressive measures to try to rein in growth and pricing pressures.

Two weeks ago, the central bank enacted supersized three-quarters of a point interest rate hike, the biggest increase in nearly 30 years. Markets are weighing whether to expect the same thing in July.

