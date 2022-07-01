Friday, July 1, 2022

Ukraine restores link to Zaporizhzhia nuclear station — operator

Ukraine's nuclear power operator has said it had re-established its connection to surveillance systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, which is controlled by Russian forces.

It was the second time communications had been lost with the plant, made up of six reactors and Ukraine's Energoatom agency said on its Telegram channel that it had restored the connection "by its own efforts".

The link, the agency said, had been lost "due to the cutting off by the occupiers in Enerhodar of all Ukrainian mobile operators, including Vodavone, with which the (IAEA) has a contract for data transmission."

US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems

The Pentagon has announced $820 million in additional weapons and ammunition for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts.

The 14th package of armaments for Ukraine forces includes two air defence systems, more ammunition for the Himars precision rocket launchers the US began supplying in June, up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, and four additional counter-artillery radars.

The air defence systems, known as NASAMS, are a short and medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The remote-operated launchers are to help Ukraine forces defend against piloted and drone aircraft and cruise missiles.

The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements - Defence Department Press Secretary Todd Breasseale in a statement

Ukraine army accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukraine's army has accused Russia of carrying out strikes using incendiary phosphorus munitions on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow withdrew its forces from the rocky outcrop in the Black Sea. The use of phosphorus weapons against civilians is banned under an international convention but allowed for military targets.

"Today at around 18:00... Russian air force SU-30 planes twice conducted strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi island," it said in a statement, using another name for Snake Island. The statement was accompanied by a video that showed a plane drop munitions at least twice on the island, and what appeared to be white streaks rising above it.

The Russian defence ministry has described its retreat as "a gesture of goodwill" meant to demonstrate that Moscow will not interfere with UN efforts to organise protected grain exports fro m Ukraine.

European court orders Russia to protect rights of Ukrainian prisoners

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Russia to protect the rights of Ukrainian prisoners allegedly kept in its custody and to provide them with appropriate medical help.

The court issued an interim measure in the case of Yaroslav Anatoliyovych Oliynichenko, a Ukrainian soldier allegedly held captive by Russian forces, ordering Moscow to “ensure respect for Mr Oliynichenko’s Convention rights and provide him with medical assistance should he need it”.

The court’s order came after his wife, Karyna Pavlivna Oliynichenko, filed an application alleging that Oliynichenko, a deputy commander of his unit, was captured in Mariupol and tortured by Russian forces.

Norway announces $1B in aid to Ukraine

Norway has announced $1 billion of aid to Ukraine over two years, as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store visited the country.

The fund of 10 billion Norwegian kroner is for "humanitarian aid, reconstruction of the country, weapons and operational support to the (Ukrainian) authorities", the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"We stand together with the Ukrainian people," Store said in the statement. "We help support the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom. They are fighting for their country, but also for our democratic values."

Moroccan, Briton appeal death sentences in separatist-controlled east Ukraine

A Moroccan and a British fighter sentenced to death by a Russian-backed separatist court in east Ukraine for fighting for Ukraine have appealed against their sentences, the Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

TASS said the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a territory recognised only by Russia and Syria, had received appeals from lawyers for Brahim Saadoun and Shaun Pinner. It said another condemned Briton, Aiden Aslin, had not yet submitted an appeal, citing Aslin's lawyer.

All three men were sentenced to death last month for "mercenary activities" in fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces, in what Western politicians decried as a show trial.

EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy

The European Union’s executive arm has pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s offensive against Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

“We are preparing emergency plans for Europe,” von der Leyen said in the Czech town of Litomysl, where she marked the start of the country’s six-month stint as holder of the rotating EU presidency. “Energy prices are high. People — rightly so — expect us to do something about it.”

Poland honours resistance of Ukraine's Mariupol

Poland’s northern city of Gdansk has honoured the resistance put up by the Ukrainian city of ’s Mariupol against Russian forces by by naming a city square after its defenders.

The ceremony also included an open-air exhibition of Mariupol’s suffering during the weeks-long Russian siege.

City officials said that naming a city square “Heroic Mariupol” was a call for more help and support for Ukraine in its struggle to protect its sovereignty.

Trial of US basketball star Griner opens in Russia

The trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia since February, has opened as tensions rage over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of drug smuggling.

Her case has become one of many sticking points in relations between the United States and Russia, with Washington saying the 31-year-old Griner has been "wrongfully detained" and putting its special envoy in charge of hostages on the case.

Zelenskyy hails Ukraine-EU ties

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine and the European Union are starting a new chapter of their history after Brussels formally accepted Ukraine's candidacy to join the 27-nation bloc.