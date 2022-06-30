Iran has insisted that a revived nuclear agreement with major powers remains achievable even as European powers back Washington in urging Tehran to budge following talks in Qatar.

The United States say it is "disappointed" and that there was "no progress made" after two days of indirect talks with Iran brokered by an EU envoy in the Qatari capital Doha.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday he believed the talks had been "positive" and a deal could still be reached.

"We are determined to continue negotiating until a realistic agreement is reached," he said after a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who hosted the indirect talks.

"Our assessment of the recent round of talks in Doha is positive," he said. "I insist on the fact that we are making serious efforts to reach a good, solid and lasting agreement," said Amir-Abdollahian.

"An accord is achievable if the United States is realistic."

Deadlock continues