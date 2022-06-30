WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN to look for alternatives to push talks stalled between Libyan rivals
Libyan legislative leaders have quit talks in Geneva on a constitution and elections without reaching a deal, pausing diplomacy to resolve a standoff that has imperilled a two-year peace process.
UN to look for alternatives to push talks stalled between Libyan rivals
The talks between the House of Representatives and High State Council legislative bodies were aimed at agreeing a constitutional basis and interim arrangements for elections that were originally scheduled for December 2021. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
June 30, 2022

The UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, has said she will recommend alternative ways to move stalled talks in light of continued differences between rival groups.

Williams said on Thursday despite some progress in talks, "disagreement persists on the eligibility requirements for the candidates in the first presidential elections".

Williams made the remarks in a statement following a meeting in Geneva between the presidents of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri.

The envoy urged both "to overcome the pending disagreement as soon as possible," and stressed maintaining "calm and stability" in Libya.

"The United Nations' good offices will remain available to provide all support necessary to reach a sound agreement that meets the aspirations of the Libyan people," she said.

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

RECOMMENDED

UN-sponsored talks were held in Egypt last week to reach a consensus on the constitutional framework to hold long-awaited elections.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict that have plagued the oil-rich country.

READ MORE: Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election negotiations: UN

READ MORE: UN-sponsored talks on Libya elections resume in Egypt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan