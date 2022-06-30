Thailand has scrambled fighter jets near its border with Myanmar and ordered its defence attache to issue a warning to the military government, its air force says, over what it calls an airspace violation during a combat operation.

Two F-16 fighter jets were deployed when a radar detected a plane in Thai airspace close to the Myanmar border late Thursday morning, air force spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Prapat Sonjaidee said.

"An aircraft from an unknown side violated the border over Phop Phra district in Tak province while attacking ethnic armed group along the border," Prapat said in a statement.

Thailand's air attache in Yangon has been asked to "coordinate with related agencies in Myanmar to send a warning and find preventive measures in the future".

A spokesperson for Myanmar's junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

Military operations