The number of Germans seeking to quit their service in the country’s armed forces, Bundeswehr, has doubled since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the mass-circulated weekly Der Spiegel has reported.

From January to June 2, the Federal Office for Family and Civil Society received 533 applications to leave the service, which is twice as many as last year. The number of applications last year was 209.

Most of the applications (528) were filed by servicemen or reservists.

Most of the soldiers wishing to quit have said “they did not expect a military conflict” as the reason for their decision, a reference to potentially direct hostilities with Russia or deployment in conflict zones of NATO member-countries. Germany contributes nearly 14,000 troops to the ‘NATO Response Force’, a joint team drawn from member-nations.

German law has a provision that “no one may be forced to perform military service against his conscience”.

Der Spiegel’s revelation comes amid a debate in Germany over the Bundeswehr’s lack of battle-readiness—shortage of manpower and equipment—in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier this month, the German parliament hastily approved a government plan to invest €100 billion to upgrade the Bundeswehr, described as the “biggest rearmament offensive since the fall of Hitler’s Third Reich 77 years ago”.