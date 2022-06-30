The US and its NATO partners have gathered in the Spanish capital this week to assess the alliance’s main objectives in the face of the world’s fast changing security environment following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Madrid meeting is an interesting milestone for NATO as it translated into the bloc identifying Russia as its main adversary and also agreeing to boost readiness numbers. Some believed that NATO as an alliance had lost its merit after the end of the Cold War, which was the main motivation for the US and its Western allies to establish it in 1949 to oppose the Soviet challenge.

But with Russia’s Ukraine offensive, a newly energised NATO has suddenly found a new cause for its existence — and even for its enlargement across Europe close to the Russian border — by readying itself to accept new members like Sweden and Finland after Türkiye gave its consent to the Nordic states’ admission into the alliance.

NATO members are discussing issues such as the alliance’s Strategic Concept, which is being reformulated to face Russian assertiveness, its new enlargement programme across Europe, increasing the size of its rapid response force and strengthening its Pacific front against rising China.

Russia: enemy number one

In Madrid, NATO will rewrite its Strategic Concept, which, in 2010, had Russia framed not as an enemy, but a strategic partner. But with the Russian onslaught raging across Ukraine, that wording will definitely change in Madrid according to experts.

“The main issue is, of course, foremost defending Europe against Russian aggression. It’s absolutely the case that NATO’s strategic concept has changed entirely because of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” says Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, referring to how the alliance will define Moscow as NATO’s number one enemy.

At the 2010 Lisbon summit, the alliance’s Strategic Concept defined no specific enemies, aiming to focus on certain areas like cyber threats and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The concept also aimed to find a way to work together with Russia, according to Bryza.

“Now, the NATO strategic concept identifies Russia as the major threat to the security of NATO because of the Ukrainian war. So it’s a big change in NATO’s Strategic Concept,” Bryza tells TRT World.

Huge boost on high readiness force

Another issue being discussed at the summit, which signals a big change in NATO’s global outlook, is the alliance’s decision to vastly increase the size of its rapid response force from 40,000 to 300,000. This decision is also related to NATO's changing Strategic Concept regarding its defence of the Baltic states against Russia, according to Bryza.

“In the past, NATO’s Strategic Concept was to allow Russia to invade Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and fight back and regain the independence of those NATO members within 180 days. Now with the new NATO concept, the idea is to defend and prevent Russia from being able to take over and defeat the Baltic states,” says Bryza.

“This is why NATO has dramatically increased the number of its forces that will be in high readiness status to make sure Russia understands that it can not invade, occupy and win if it attacks a NATO territory,” says Bryza, referring to the reason why the alliance has increased its rapid response force.