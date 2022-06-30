The NATO accession protocol for Sweden and Finland will be signed on Tuesday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We are going to formally sign the accession protocol on Tuesday, with the presence of the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland, but the decision has already been made," Stoltenberg said at a press conference as NATO's Madrid Summit ended on Thursday.

After the signing, the protocol must be ratified by all 30 allied parliaments to allow the Nordic countries to become part of the transatlantic defence alliance.

The Nordic countries were officially invited to the alliance following a trilateral memorandum signed by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden on Tuesday. The memorandum addresses Türkiye's concerns, including arms exports and the fight against terrorism.

Regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said: "(President Vladimir) Putin has to withdraw his forces and end this war immediately."

'Transformative' decisions