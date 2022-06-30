WORLD
Turkish president attends high-level meetings on NATO summit sidelines
After his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Spain's Pedro Sanchez calls Türkiye a key partner on issues such as security.
Apart from Sanchez, Erdogan also met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
June 30, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Erdogan's closed-door meeting with Rutte was his seventh bilateral contact at the high-level summit in the Spanish capital.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, intelligence service head Hakan Fidan and Osman Askin Bak, head of the Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly, attended the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan met with Spain's Sanchez and Germany's Scholz.

“Türkiye is a key partner on issues such as security and mediation,” Sanchez said on Twitter following the meeting.

The Spanish leader said he thanked Erdogan “for his diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and the end of Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as for his support in strengthening the southern flank”.

The Turkish President held separate meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'will work closely' with Finland, Sweden to implement security deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
