Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s Foreign Minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister after midnight on Friday. New elections will be held on November 1.

Following the vote, Lapid embraced Naftali Bennett, Israel's shortest serving prime minister, before the two swapped chairs. He posted, “thanks, Naftali, my brother” on Twitter.

Lapid will be the 14th prime minister of Israel.

The government collapsed just over a year after it was formed in a historic move that saw longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power by a coalition of ideologically diverse parties, the first to include an Arab faction.

The motion to dissolve passed with 92 lawmakers in favour, and none against, after days of bickering by coalition and opposition lawmakers over the date of new elections and other last-minute legislation.

The move brings a formal end to a political experiment in which eight parties from across the Israeli spectrum tried to find common ground after a period of prolonged gridlock in which the country held four elections in two years.

Ongoing political crisis