Ferdinand Marcos Jr has been sworn in as Philippine president, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.

Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, took his oath in front of hundreds of local and foreign dignitaries as well as journalists and supporters at the National Museum in Manila on Thursday.

Thousands of police officers, including anti-riot contingents, SWAT commandos and snipers, were deployed in the bayside tourist district for security.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and US Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, were among foreign dignitaries attending.

He praised his dictator father's rule of the archipelago nation, after succeeding Rodrigo Duterte as the country's new leader.

"I once knew a man who saw how little had been achieved since independence. He got it done," Marcos Jr said after being sworn into office.

"So will it be with his son. You will get no excuses from me."

'A nightmare'

His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed "People Power" revolt booted his father to global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of his father's tyrannical rule.

Activists and survivors of the martial law-era under his father protested Marcos Jr's inauguration.