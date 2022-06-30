The M23 rebel group has increasingly acted as a conventional army during escalating military action in the country's volatile east and could threaten the UN peacekeeping force charged with protecting civilians, the UN special envoy for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has warned.

Envoy Bintou Keita on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to fully back regional efforts to defuse tensions between DRC and Rwanda over M23 rebels and other armed groups that have raised fears of war between the neighbouring countries.

She also urged DRC and Rwanda to seize the opportunity to resolve their differences at an upcoming summit hosted by Angola's President Joao Lourenco in the capital, Luanda.

Keita told the Security Council that "during the most recent hostilities, the M23 has conducted itself increasingly as a conventional army rather than an armed group."

"The M23 possesses firepower and equipment, which is increasingly sophisticated, specifically in terms of long-range fire capacities, mortars and machine guns as well as precision fire against aircraft," she said.

"The threat that this poses both for civilians" and UN peacekeepers "who have a mandate to protect them is evident."

"Should the M23 continue its well-coordinated attacks against FARDC and MONUSCO with increasing conventional capabilities, the Mission may find itself confronted by a threat that goes beyond its current capabilities," she noted.

She also cited threats from other armed groups.

