A woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a rights group has told the United Nations Security Council.

Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development (SOFEPADI), told the woman's story on Wednesday while addressing the 15-member council about the conflict-torn east of DRC.

The UN Security Council was meeting for a regular briefing on DRC, where heavy fighting between the government and rebel groups since late May has sparked a surge in violence.

READ MORE:UN envoy: M23 rebels acting like army in eastern DRC

CODECO's disturbing abuse

Lusenge said the woman was kidnapped by CODECO militants when she went to pay a ransom for another kidnapped family member. The woman told the rights group that she was repeatedly raped and physically abused. Then she said the militants slit a man's throat.

"They pulled out his entrails and they asked me to cook them. They brought me two water containers to prepare the rest of the meal. They then fed all of the prisoners human flesh," Lusenge told the Security Council, recounting the woman's story.

Lusenge said the woman was released after a few days, but while trying to return home was kidnapped by another militia group whose members also repeatedly raped her.