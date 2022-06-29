Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not stand at the upcoming general election, his spokesperson has said, just hours ahead of the expected dissolution of parliament.

Bennett announced to lawmakers from his Yamina party "his intention not to stand at the next elections", his spokesperson told the media on Wednesday evening, as MPs prepared to vote to dissolve Israel's current legislature, paving the way for national elections later this year.

Bennett's office said he would still stay on as alternate prime minister in the coming months, as per an earlier power-sharing agreement with Yair Lapid.

Barring an 11th-hour shock agreement to save the coalition, Bennett's eight-party alliance is due to end by midnight, installing Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as caretaker prime minister, in the absence of a new government being cobbled together from the existing parliament.

