The Press and Distinguished Observer Day was observed at the on-going International Anatolian Eagle 2022 at the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya.

The military exercises began from June 20 and will continue till July 1, 2022 with the participation of NATO, Jordan, Azerbaijan, UK, Pakistan and Turkish Air and Naval Forces.

Wednesday's events started with a briefing and participating forces carried flying manoeuvres made to the training made their flights on the runway.

In addition to the Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, the NATO E-3A AWACS also supported the training. Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle also took part in the first comprehensive Air Force exercise since August 29, 2021, after it entered the Turkish Armed Forces inventory.

Military observers of the participating countries and over 200 local and foreign press members watched SOLOTURK's demonstration flights.

