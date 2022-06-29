TÜRKİYE
International Anatolian Eagle 2022 military exercises continue in Konya
Military observers of the participating countries and over 200 local and foreign press members watched SOLOTURK's demonstration flights.
The aim of the drills is to improve the capabilities of national and foreign forces, test new tactics and techniques, develop joint and combined operational procedures. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 29, 2022

The Press and Distinguished Observer Day was observed at the on-going International Anatolian Eagle 2022 at the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya.

The military exercises began from June 20 and will continue till July 1, 2022 with the participation of NATO, Jordan, Azerbaijan, UK, Pakistan and Turkish Air and Naval Forces. 

Wednesday's events started with a briefing and participating forces carried flying manoeuvres made to the training made their flights on the runway.

In addition to the Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, the NATO E-3A AWACS also supported the training. Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle also took part in the first comprehensive Air Force exercise since August 29, 2021, after it entered the Turkish Armed Forces inventory.

Military observers of the participating countries and over 200 local and foreign press members watched SOLOTURK's demonstration flights.

Tactical training 

The International Anatolian Eagle Exercise is carried out every year at the Anatolian Eagle Training Center in Konya in a realistic combat environment.

The aim is to improve the capabilities of national and foreign forces, test new tactics and techniques, develop joint and combined operational procedures, and maximise mission effectiveness by increasing mutual support between forces.

With training aids such as the Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) System and the Post-Mission Analysis System, which are used to evaluate the training performance simultaneously or in a very short time, Anatolian Eagle provides an advanced joint training environment to the participating elements to increase their combat readiness level.

Established at the 3rd Main Jet Base in 2001, the Anatolian Eagle Training Center (AKEM/AETC) is one of the three tactical training centres in the world with similar capabilities and is the only tactical training centre in Europe. 

It has carried out 25,000 sorties in a total of 46 training periods, 25 of which are international, with the participation of 15 countries since its establishment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
