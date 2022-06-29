To understand the present, a look at the past is important. For, history often throws proper light on contemporary events. And to get a true measure of the controversy—unnecessary, to say the least—over a cluster of islands on the Aegean Sea, we must go back several decades when the 23 islands were transferred to Greece.

This happened during two different timeframes, in two different peace treaties—the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 for 9 islands and the Paris Treaty of 1947 for 14 islands.

The two agreements explicitly stated that Greece would maintain the demilitarised status of the islands, collectively known as the Eastern Aegean Islands.

But Greece did not keep its word. Available information shows that Greece has effectively militarised 16 of those 23 islands since the mid-1950s in clear violation of international laws.

What are the international agreements that impose legal obligations on Greece about the demilitarised status of the Eastern Aegean Islands?

By order of chronology, the legal instruments setting up a demilitarised status for the Eastern Aegean Islands are:

The 1914 decision of Six Powers: The islands of Thassos, Samothrace, Lemnos, Ag Efstratios, Lesvos–Mitylène, Psara, Chios, Samos, and Ikaria under Greek occupation as of 1914 were ceded to Greece by the 1914 Decision of Six Powers, Great Britain, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, and Austria-Hungary. It was done on the condition that they should be kept demilitarised. Greece consented and sent a written confirmation to the Ottoman Empire on February 21, 1914, that she had committed to keeping those ceded islands ‘demilitarised’ as foreseen in the Decision. The 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty confirmed the above-mentioned Decision through Article 12.

Additionally, Article 13 of the Lausanne Treaty further strengthened the modalities of the demilitarisation for the central Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, and Ikaria. It imposed certain restrictions related to the presence of military forces and establishment of fortifications as part of Greece’s undertakings.

The Treaty has an annexure titled The Convention of the Turkish Straits, which further defined the stricter demilitarised status of the islands of Lemnos and Samothrace due to their location close to the Turkish Straits and hence strategic concerns to the security of Türkiye.

Greece must have been very much aware of this but still went ahead and militarised and fortified the island with assault fighter jets and army brigades.

Contrary to the claims of Greece, the 1936 Montreux Convention did not bring any change to the demilitarised status of Lemnos and Samothrace since it includes no clause about this. In fact, in response to a Turkish protest on Lemnos’s re-militarisation, Greece returned a nota verbale—an unsigned diplomatic note—in 1969 that she has not fortified the island of Lemnos, which she said would be contrary to the Lausanne Peace Treaty, thus tacitly admitting that the treaty remains intact, valid, and binding.

The other 14 islands which must be kept demilitarised are relevant to the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty that ended World World II. They are named the "Dodecanese Islands" and include Stampalia, Rhodes, Calki, Scarpanto, Casos, Piscopis, Nisyros, Calimnos, Leros, Patmos, Lipsos, Symi, Cos, and Kastellorizo. They were ceded to Greece on the explicit status that they must remain comprehensively demilitarised due to the overriding importance of these islands for Türkiye’s security. Even their territorial waters should be immune from the presence of naval vessels, their anchoring, and visiting as articulated in Annex 13-D of the Paris Treaty, which also includes temporary or permanent deployment of military aircraft and assets. So, the concept and necessity for demilitarisation continued in the 24 years between the two world wars.

Greece claims that the Paris Treaty has nothing to do with Türkiye as Ankara was not a signatory (res inter alios acta—something transacted between other parties) or that it had to militarise the islands as an act of self-defence as stipulated in Article 51 of the UN Charter. But facts and state practices state otherwise.