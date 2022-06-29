Born in 1981 in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, Assadullah Haroon Gul, was held without charge in the United States’ notorious Guantanamo Bay prison for 15 years.

The US alleged that Gul, also known as Haroon al-Afghani, “served as a link between senior Al Qaeda members and other anti-Coalition fighters”.

He was also accused of working as a courier for Al Qaeda.

Arrested by Afghan security forces on 4 February 2007 and transferred to Bagram on 5 May 2007, Gul was never charged with any war crimes during his years in prison where he languished without a lawyer.

Last October, a US court ruled that Gul was being held unlawfully, paving the way for his transfer out of Guantanamo.

On Thursday, a US Air Force plane departed from Guantanamo Bay and handed Gul to Qatar, a key player in the Afghan peace accord between the Taliban and the US.

He was then handed over to Taliban representatives in Doha on Friday.

When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and began hunting for members of Al Qaeda, it promised large cash rewards for turning people in.

During that time, Gul was arrested in the Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province and was transferred to prison by the CIA.

The US opened the Guantánamo Bay under former president George W. Bush in 2002 after the US invasion of Afghanistan to capture al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who is blamed for the 9/11 attacks.

The prison was to interrogate those suspected of having links to Al Qaeda or the Taliban.

The detention centre became notorious for torturing and abusing inmates. In several instances, inmates were held in cages and subjected to illegal interrogation techniques, according to rights groups and detainees.