Türkiye expects Sweden and Finland to extradite terrorists affiliated with the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag has said.

Speaking to reporters after an event in the capital Ankara, Bozdag reiterated on Wednesday that the Nordic countries should keep the promise made to Türkiye, saying Ankara expects the countries to extradite PKK and FETO terrorists to Türkiye.

“The files are waiting: for six PKK members and six FETO members in Finland; 10 FETO and 11 PKK members in Sweden. We will write about their extradition again after the agreement and remind them”, he said.

As part of the memorandum signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, Türkiye withdrew an objection to the membership of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

In return, the Nordic countries pledged to address Ankara's concerns over terrorism and lift an arms embargo on Türkiye.

