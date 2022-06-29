The European Union has approved a plan to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2035 in Europe in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions to zero.

The plan, first proposed in July 2021, was announced by the 27-member bloc early on Wednesday. It is intended to help achieve the continent's climate objectives, in particular, carbon neutrality by 2050.

The measure will mean a de facto halt to sales of petrol and diesel cars as well as light commercial vehicles and a complete shift to electric engines in the European Union from 2035.

At the request of countries including Germany and Italy, the EU-27 also agreed to consider a future green light for the use of alternative technologies such as synthetic fuels or plug-in hybrids.

Environment ministers also approved a five-year extension of the exemption from CO2 obligations granted to so-called "niche" manufacturers, or those producing fewer than 10,000 vehicles per year, until the end of 2035.

The clause, sometimes referred to as the "Ferrari amendment", will benefit luxury brands in particular.

These measures must now be negotiated with members of the European Parliament.

