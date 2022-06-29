The Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) has placed 251 pairs of shoes in New York City's famed Times Square to commemorate those killed during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

Tuesday's event, titled "The Last Walk," exhibited the shoes inmemory of fallen citizens of Türkiye who battled putschists on the night of July 15.

The TASC offered condolences to the families of the victims, who it said defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

