WORLD
2 MIN READ
NGO displays 251 shoe pairs in NYC to honour Türkiye defeated coup victims
Turkish American National Steering Committee exhibits footwear at iconic Times Square in memory of 251 Turkish citizens killed while battling putschists on the night of July 15, 2016.
NGO displays 251 shoe pairs in NYC to honour Türkiye defeated coup victims
TASC offers condolences to the families of the victims, who it says defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 29, 2022

The Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) has placed 251 pairs of shoes in New York City's famed Times Square to commemorate those killed during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

Tuesday's event, titled "The Last Walk," exhibited the shoes inmemory of fallen citizens of Türkiye who battled putschists on the night of July 15.

The TASC offered condolences to the families of the victims, who it said defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

READ MORE:FETO is 'infiltrating' US federal institutions

RECOMMENDED

Sixth anniversary of defeated coup attempt

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The TASC said the Turkish people want the US government to hold Gulen and his cronies accountable for the bloody coup attempt.

READ MORE:German newspaper says FETO is far more dangerous than 'Illuminati'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo