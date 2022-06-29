Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Ukraine ceases diplomatic ties with Syrian regime — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the end of diplomatic ties between Kiev and Damascus after Moscow ally Syria's Bashar al Assad regime recognised the independence of eastern Ukraine's two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Syrian regime provoked Ukraine's ire after becoming the first state other than Russia to recognise the two separatist territories earlier on Wednesday.

"There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram, adding that the sanctions pressure against Syria "will be even greater".

Russia's Ukraine ambitions 'unchanged'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the objectives of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine remained unchanged, that its goal was to "liberate" eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and create conditions to ensure Russia's security.

He said Russian troops had advanced in Ukraine and that the military intervention was going as planned.

There was no need, he said, to set a deadline for an end to the campaign.

Putin denies Russian responsibility for Kremenchuk strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow's forces were responsible for a strike on a crowded shopping centre in the Ukrainian town of Kremenchuk earlier this week, in which 18 people were killed.

"Our army does not attack any civilian infrastructure site. We have every capability of knowing what is situated where," Putin told a news conference in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat.

Ukraine gets back 144 soldiers in biggest prisoner swap

Ukraine has carried out its biggest exchange of prisoners since Russia launched its offensive, securing the release of 144 of its soldiers, including 95 who defended Mariupol's steelworkers, Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said.

The majority of the Ukrainians were badly wounded, suffering from gunshot and shrapnel wounds, blast traumas, burns, fractured bones and amputated limbs, the agency known by the acronym GUR said in a statement on Telegram.

There was no comment from Russia. But the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said it secured the release of 144 soldiers, including its fighters and those of the Russian army. "We handed over to Kiev the same number of prisoners from Ukrainian armed units, most of whom were wounded."

Russia tells UN it is ready to help lower threat of a food crisis

Russia's top diplomat has told the secretary general of the United Nations that the country is ready to coordinate efforts to reduce the threat of a global food crisis, the Russian foreign ministry has said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also told Antonio Guterres in a phone call that Moscow was committed to fulfilling its grain and fertiliser export obligations.

Canada opens new embassies in eastern Europe amid Ukraine crisis

Canada says it will boost its diplomatic presence in central and eastern Europe as well as the Caucasus, opening four new embassies to "help counter Russia's destabilising activities" in the region, as the conflict in Ukraine drags on.

The announcement came as Group of Seven and NATO leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet this week, with how best to support Kiev in its battle with Moscow atop the agenda of both summits.

"Canada is announcing that we are increasing our diplomatic footprint. Canada will be opening four new embassies in Estonia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Armenia," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

This diplomatic expansion will help guide Canada's response to evolving security threats, enhance political and economic cooperation to support European allies, and further counter the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and support Armenia in its democratic development - Canadian Foreign Ministry

Kiev welcomes NATO's 'clear-eyed stance' on Russia

Ukraine has welcomed decisions by NATO to pledge more support to Kiev as it faces an invasion of Russian troops and to invite Finland and Sweden to join the US-led alliance.

"Today in Madrid, NATO proved it can take difficult but essential decisions. We welcome a clear-eyed stance on Russia, as well as the accession for Finland and Sweden. An equally strong and active position on Ukraine will help protect the Euro-Atlantic security and stability," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

EU nears compromise deal to defuse standoff with Russia over Kaliningrad

Trade through Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad could return to normal within days, two sources familiar with the matter has told Reuters new agency, as European officials edge towards a compromise deal with the Baltic state to defuse a row with Moscow.

Kaliningrad, which is bordered by European Union states and relies on railways and roads through Lithuania for most goods, has been cut off from some freight transport from mainland Russia since June 17 under sanctions imposed by Brussels.

European officials are in talks about exempting the territory from sanctions, which have hit industrial goods such as steel so far, paving the way for a deal in early July if EU member Lithuania drops its reservations, said the people, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.

Zelenskyy says will join G20 in Bali depending on other 'participants'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Indonesia's visiting President Joko Widodo that he will attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali depending on who else is attending.

"Certainly I accept the invitation. Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in the country and on the composition of the summit's participants," Zelenskyy said following their talks in Kiev, in an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance.

Ukraine's Tsurenko criticises Russian 'lies' after Wimbledon win

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has criticised Russian "lies" over a missile strike on a shopping mall, saying she knew people affected by the attack after reaching the third round of Wimbledon.

Tsurenko, who wore a ribbon in the Ukraine colours, recovered from losing the first set to beat compatriot Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The 33-year-old said both players felt "amazing support" on Court 12, with fans waving Ukrainian flags.

In her post-match press conference, she said she had been given permission by Wimbledon chiefs to wear the ribbon, referring to the "horrible things that are going on in Ukraine".

Especially, it's very painful for me to see that Russian propaganda is just saying that, for example, that shopping mall in Kremenchuk was not working...That's a lie... - Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko

Putin still wants most of Ukraine, war outlook grim: US intelligence chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to take most of Ukraine and the picture for the conflict there remains "pretty grim," the top US intelligence official has said.

"We continue to be in a position where we look at President Putin and we think he has effectively the same political goals that we had previously, which is to say that he wants to take most of Ukraine," Avril Haines, the US Director of National Intelligence, told a Commerce Department conference.

Russia threatens retaliation against Norway over access to Arctic islands

Russia has said restrictions imposed by Norway are blocking goods for Russian-populated settlements on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, and threatened unspecified "retaliatory measures" unless Oslo resolves the issue.

Svalbard, midway between Norway's north coast and the North Pole, is part of Norway, but Russia has the right to exploit the archipelago's natural resources under a treaty signed in 1920, and some settlements there are populated mainly by Russians.

Norway, which is not in the EU but applies EU sanctions against Russia, has said sanctions would not affect the transport of goods by ship to Svalbard. But much of the freight for the archipelago's Russian settlements passes first through a checkpoint into mainland Norway, which is closed to sanctioned goods.

NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

NATO leaders have decried Russia's brutal aggression in Ukraine and pledged more support for Kiev as it faces the onslaught from Moscow.

"Russia's appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements, disproportionately affecting women and children," a declaration from a summit in Madrid said.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg announced a new joint package of non-lethal support, including secure communications equipment and anti-drone systems. "Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," he said.

China's 'coercive policies challenge our interests': NATO

NATO has for the first time in its guiding blueprint said China's might challenges the alliance and Beijing's closer ties to Moscow went against Western interests.

"The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values," NATO's strategic concept published at a summit in Madrid said.

"It strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains." It accused China of targeting NATO members with its "malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric".

NATO chief thanks Türkiye, Finland, Sweden for talks to find 'united way forward'

NATO secretary-general has thanked Türkiye, Finland and Sweden for accepting his invitation “to engage in negotiations to find a united way forward”.

Speaking at a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid, Jens Stoltenberg called the trilateral agreement between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden that will address Ankara's security concerns "good" for the three countries, as well as NATO.

“Today, NATO leaders took the historic decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO. The agreement concluded last night by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden paved the way for this decision,” he said. “The decision ... demonstrates that NATO's door is open,” said the alliance’s chief.

Syrian regime recognises independence, sovereignty of Donetsk, Luhansk

Syrian regime has officially recognised the independence and sovereignty of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, regime's news agency SANA has said, citing a foreign ministry source.

The Syrian regime presidency had affirmed its intention to build relations with the two breakaway republics in February.

Russia not 'intimidated' by US military buildup in Europe: Deputy minister

Russia says it will not be intimidated by US military reinforcements in Europe as tensions spiral over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

"I think that those who propose such solutions are under the illusion that they will be able to intimidate Russia, somehow restrain it — they will not succeed," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"The security of countries where additional contingents will appear will not be strengthened. The prospect of stabilisation will be distant. Risks will increase," he added.

Russian court lets opposition figure's jail term stand

A court in Moscow has rejected a prominent Russian opposition figure's appeal of the 15-day jail sentence he received on charges of failing to obey police.

The decision by the Moscow City Court, the capital's highest municipal judicial body, came one day after Ilya Yashin was sentenced.