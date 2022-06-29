WORLD
Killing of tailor sparks tensions in northern India
Police in Rajasthan state arrest two men after they claimed responsibility for killing the man on camera over his alleged support for a suspended ruling BJP official whose insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked global protests.
The incident could have national consequences in the Hindu-majority country, experts say. / Reuters
June 29, 2022

A tailor has been killed in his shop in a northwestern Indian town, and two machete-wielding men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area.

Police said on Tuesday they had arrested the men for the incident in the tourist town of Udaipur in Rajasthan state, suspended internet services and appealed to people not to share the video that has gone viral on social media. A curfew was imposed in some areas of the Udaipur district.

Experts said the Udaipur incident could have national consequences in the Hindu-majority country.

"What has happened today in Udaipur may trigger serious communal riots," said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former senior police official in a different state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Twitter said: "Both the accused of the murder of the youth in Udaipur have been arrested."

"By ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," Gehlot added.

Assailants posed as customers

The two radicalised Muslim men said in the video that they killed the tailor and warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a similar fate.

Local media said the man, Kanhaiyalal Teli, had backed Nupur Sharma, a suspended spokesperson for Modi's Hindu right-wing party whose insulting comments on the Prophet Muhammad last month led to a diplomatic backlash for India from many Muslim countries.

The assailants came to his shop posing as customers before attacking him with large knives.

Sharma has not been seen in public since her remarks sparked uproar and embroiled India in a diplomatic storm, with the governments of nearly 20 countries calling in Indian envoys for an explanation.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
