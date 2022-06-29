A tailor has been killed in his shop in a northwestern Indian town, and two machete-wielding men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area.

Police said on Tuesday they had arrested the men for the incident in the tourist town of Udaipur in Rajasthan state, suspended internet services and appealed to people not to share the video that has gone viral on social media. A curfew was imposed in some areas of the Udaipur district.

Experts said the Udaipur incident could have national consequences in the Hindu-majority country.

"What has happened today in Udaipur may trigger serious communal riots," said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former senior police official in a different state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Twitter said: "Both the accused of the murder of the youth in Udaipur have been arrested."

"By ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," Gehlot added.